RealResponse Partners with Kansas Athletics to Benefit Student-Athletes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – RealResponse (@RealResponseHQ), the award-winning safe and secure feedback, monitoring and anonymous reporting platform, announced today that Kansas Athletics is the latest to join its platform. The Jayhawks have begun implementing the program in an effort to provide additional benefits for student-athlete communications.

“We welcome Kansas on to our team, and look forward to helping their teams implement and understand the value RealResponse has, not just in reporting issues that have occurred but in being a proactive tool to highlight best practices and eliminate potential issues before they happen,” said David Chadwick, former Division I basketball player at Rice University and Valparaiso University and the founder of RealResponse. “We are all about effective and proactive communication. In a world where leadership is looking in so many directions, we provide a solution that makes sure all our partners, from the NFLPA and USADA to an ever-expanding list of college and universities, are aware of goings-on so that little issues don’t spiral out of control, and that those doing great work behind the scenes get recognized for all they do.”

“We care deeply about our student-athletes and making sure they have a first-class experience in all aspects while at KU,” said Director of Athletics Travis Goff. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is our priority, and providing each of them with different methods of outreach and communication regarding their experience is essential. The RealResponse anonymous texting platform is an additional tool that provides each of our student-athletes another communications platform to share important information with our department.”

More than 100,000 athletes now have the ability to use RealResponse to safely and securely report feed-back, needs, and concerns in real time to administrators regarding team culture, NCAA violations, mental health, social injustice, COVID-19 policy infractions, misconduct, hazing, sexual harassment, and gambling. Athletes can also use the system to highlight successes and best practices which might go otherwise unnoticed.

About RealResponse

Originally founded in 2015 and then expanded in 2020, RealResponse is a partner with more than 100 colleges and universities as well as with the NFLPA, USADA, the NWSL, and USA Gymnastics, giving more than 100,000 athletes the ability to anonymously share feedback and concerns in a safe and secure manner. RealResponse is an online platform that allows for real-time reporting, surveys, and as a document repository. Organizations can also benchmark metrics to peer and national averages to identify areas of competitive advantage and vulnerability. Additional partnerships with international organizations, colleges and professional sports properties are expected in 2022. In 2021, RealResponse was recognized by the Charlotte Business Journal as one of the “Fifty Most Innovative Companies in the Region.” For more in-formation about RealResponse, visit realresponse.com.