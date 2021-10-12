🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Rob Riggle: POW, I Love the Jayhawks

82. Rob Riggle: POW, I Love The Jayhawks

Episode Notes

Many know actor Rob Riggle as the guy who played a correspondent on The Daily Show. Or maybe him talking about the Catalina Wine Mixer with Will Ferrell in Step Brothers. But Riggle is a Jayhawk. He’s a 1992 graduate with a degree in theater and film and comes back to Lawrence, a place that shaped him into the person he is today, as often as he can. Riggle’s career path is one of perseverance and patience. He served in the Marines for 23 years and served in Afghanistan. He sorted through rubble at Ground Zero after 9/11. And while he was in the Marines reserve in New York City, he toiled in the comedy clubs, perfecting a craft and a dream that sometimes seemed out of reach. In a lesson that all of us can take to heart, his drive to fulfill his dream outweighed his thoughts of not even trying because his goal was too hard to reach.