🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Rob Riggle: POW, I Love the Jayhawks

82. Rob Riggle: POW, I Love The Jayhawks

Episode Notes

Many know actor Rob Riggle as the guy who played a correspondent on The Daily Show. Or maybe him talking about the Catalina Wine Mixer with Will Ferrell in Step Brothers. But Riggle is a Jayhawk. Heโ€™s a 1992 graduate with a degree in theater and film and comes back to Lawrence, a place that shaped him into the person he is today, as often as he can. Riggleโ€™s career path is one of perseverance and patience. He served in the Marines for 23 years and served in Afghanistan. He sorted through rubble at Ground Zero after 9/11. And while he was in the Marines reserve in New York City, he toiled in the comedy clubs, perfecting a craft and a dream that sometimes seemed out of reach. In a lesson that all of us can take to heart, his drive to fulfill his dream outweighed his thoughts of not even trying because his goal was too hard to reach.