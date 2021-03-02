🚣‍♀️ Rowing Announces 2021 Spring Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas rowing announced its 2021 spring race schedule Tuesday. The Jayhawks are slated to compete in five regular season races.

“The prospect of a spring racing season is extremely exciting for the women, who had that opportunity taken away last year due to COVID, and those that have yet to have an opportunity to wear a Jayhawks uniform,” said head coach Carrie Cook-Callen. “This team has been working hard and we are eager to get back to racing.”

Kansas opens the season with an exhibition against Tulsa in Catoosa, Oklahoma March 6 before its first regular season race against Oklahoma in Oklahoma City March 27.

After starting the season in the Sooner State, the Jayhawks travel to Florida to compete in the Sunshine State Invite April 2-3 in Sarasota. To round out the month of April, the Jayhawks travel to Solon, Iowa in a meet hosted by the Iowa Hawkeyes in a four team meet with Wisconsin and Minnesota.

May 1 marks the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State, hosted by the Jayhawks at Wyandotte County Lake in Kansas City, Kansas. Race day concludes with a dual against Drake in the afternoon.

Kansas heads to Austin, Texas to compete in the Big 12 Championships May 16 before concluding the season at the NCAA Championships in Sarasota May 28-30.