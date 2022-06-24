Rowing Has Nine Earn CRCA Scholar-Athlete Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Rowing had nine student-athletes earn 2022 National Scholar-Athlete awards from the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA), which were announced on Friday.

Earning the award from Kansas are Kai Alexander (Anthropology), Abigail Benedict (Secondary History & Government Education), Kinsey Hagedorn (French & Francophone Studies and Global & International Studies), Julia Isbell (Spanish and Dance; Health, Sports & Exercise Science Master’s), Addie Kershner (Community Health), Arianna McCue (Master of Architecture), Danica Pecana (Exercise Science), Stella Warren (Exercise Science) and Ava Winkels (Psychology).