Rowing Has Nine Earn CRCA Scholar-Athlete Honors
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Rowing had nine student-athletes earn 2022 National Scholar-Athlete awards from the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA), which were announced on Friday.
Earning the award from Kansas are Kai Alexander (Anthropology), Abigail Benedict (Secondary History & Government Education), Kinsey Hagedorn (French & Francophone Studies and Global & International Studies), Julia Isbell (Spanish and Dance; Health, Sports & Exercise Science Master’s), Addie Kershner (Community Health), Arianna McCue (Master of Architecture), Danica Pecana (Exercise Science), Stella Warren (Exercise Science) and Ava Winkels (Psychology).
"We are very proud of the Jayhawks receiving this award as it requires success and performance in both the classroom and the highest boats of our rowing program."Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Kansas previously had 13 student-athletes honored by CRCA in 2021, 11 in 2020 and 10 in 2019.
The criteria for the CRCA 2021 Scholar Student-Athlete Award is to be in the second, third or fourth year of eligibility, rowed in her institution’s NCAA or IRA eligible boat(s) for a minimum of 75 percent of the current spring races or racing in a regional conference event and have a 3.5 cumulative GPA or higher for her career.