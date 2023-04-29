Rowing Honors Seniors at Dillons Sunflower Showdown

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – On a scenic spring morning in Kansas City, the Kansas rowing team hosted the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday morning at Wyandotte County Lake. The Jayhawks raced against Kansas State and Creighton in the event and honored their 12 seniors following the races.

KU opened the day with a victory in the 3 Varsity 4, defeating Creighton with a time of 7:54.5. That race did not count towards the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, in which only Kansas and Kansas State were eligible to score points. K-State won the next two races, 1 Varsity 8 and 2 Varsity 8, which gave them enough team points to clinch the showdown victory.

The Jayhawks responded in the four-boat races. KU’s 1 Varsity 4 of Danielle Brunig, Grace Wallrapp, Ava Black, Kara Lyons and Jacie Goff edged K-State by less than half a second, finishing in a time of 7:31.0 to score three points. The Jayhawks added two points with a six-second win in the 2 Varsity 4, as the boat of Olivia Schroeder, Hannah Black, Rory Brennan, Karlie Brewer and Emma Parson finished in a time of 7:39.7. Kansas State edged KU by one second in the 3 Varsity 8 to claim the final two points and complete the win with a team score of 17-5.

Following the races, Kansas honored its senior class of Kai Alexander, Karlie Brewer, Danielle Brunig, Loretta Brueckner, Amber Haden, Ty Kelly-Martin, Jadyn Jay, Shay Pemberton, Savanah Skack, Grace Wallrapp and Stella Warren.

With the regular season now complete, Kansas turns its attention to the 2023 Big 12 Championship, which will be held on Sunday, May 14, in Austin, Texas.