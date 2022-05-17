Rowing Places 31 on Academic All-Big 12 Team

IRVING, Texas – Kansas had a program-record 31 student-athletes named to the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Rowing team, which was announced on Tuesday by the conference office. The Jayhawks 31 selections was the second-most of the seven programs who compete in the Big 12 for rowing.

All 31 of KU’s selections earned a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, who consists of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.