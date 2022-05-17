Rowing Places 31 on Academic All-Big 12 Team
IRVING, Texas – Kansas had a program-record 31 student-athletes named to the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Rowing team, which was announced on Tuesday by the conference office. The Jayhawks 31 selections was the second-most of the seven programs who compete in the Big 12 for rowing.
All 31 of KU’s selections earned a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, who consists of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.
"This rowing program has always valued high-level academics and achieving in the classroom. This year’s team is no different, with so many student-athletes performing well academically. Congratulations to those women who rose to the challenge and thank you to the many who support their academic journey through advising and tutoring."Kansas Rowing Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Kansas had four student-athletes on the team with a perfect 4.00 grade point average in Abigail Benedict, Amanda Ferguson, Julia Isbell and Jenna Lenherr. The 31 selections are the most for the program under Cook-Callen, who has had at least 18 student-athletes on the Academic All-Big 12 team in each of her five seasons, including 20 or more in each of the past four.
Kansas Rowing completed its 2021-22 season on Sunday, May 15, by finishing fifth at the Big 12 Championships, held at Decker Lake in Austin, Texas.
Kansas Rowing Academic All-Big 12 First Team Selections
Kai Alexander
Abigail Benedict *
Cameron Boyd
Jessica Brewer
Danielle Brunig
Courtney Costain
Alex Daley
Laine Draper
Katelyn Empkey
Mara Evans
Amanda Ferguson *
Maggie Habben
Amber Haden
Kelly Hagedorn
Kinsey Hagedorn
Julia Isbell *
Jadyn Jay
Ty Kelly-Martin
Addie Kershner
Kacie Kinley
Jenna Lenherr *
Arianna McCue
Danica Pecana
Shay Pemberton
Sarah Schulz
Natalie Seib
Emma Steiner
Lily Thomas
Grace Wallrapp
Stella Warren
Ava Winkels
* Student-athlete with 4.00 GPA