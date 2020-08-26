Ruler of Hope share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

It’s always inspiring to see Jayhawks using their platform to give back and that caring nature was on display last week. Seven KU football players and several Jayhawk staff members teamed up with Ruler of Hope to brighten the week of several patients of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City (RMHCKC). Ruler of Hope is a local organization founded in 2019 by KU Football Tight Ends Coach and Recruiting Coordinator, Joshua Eargle and his wife, Kristen. The charity strives to provide support and research to medically fragile children. The Eargle’s inspiration is their courageous daughter Landrey, who has battled severe health challenges since birth after being the first child in the United States to be diagnosed with a condition involving a rare genetic mutation of the CSNK2B gene. You can hear more about Landrey’s story on this episode of The Jayhawker:

Landrey has a smile that will light up the room and her spirit, along with her family’s great faith, inspired the Eargles to brighten the lives of other children facing significant medical challenges. This week’s outreach with RMHCKC was something Ruler of Hope had brewing up long before COVID-19, but the pandemic certainly caused the Eargles to alter their plans. Initially, Ruler of Hope was scheduled to be the title sponsor this month of a pre-existing program at RMHCKC called “Drop and Dine” where volunteers cook the patients’ parents a nice dinner and other volunteers play with the kids in a separate room. The pandemic changed all of that though, prohibiting volunteers from going inside the building. Like any good coaching family, the Eargles wouldn’t be beaten easily and went back to the drawing board to design a new game plan. “For months, it’s been heavy on my heart,” described Kristen Eargle. “For a while, I would wake up in the morning and wonder how in the world patients and families were making it quarantining away from their families and homes. How could we do this? How could we bring a smile?” Kristen then huddled up with the RMHCKC volunteer coordinator and asked her to run through all the games they’ve ever played or events they’ve done prior to or during the pandemic. Trivia night had been popular with the kids and their families. “I stopped and said, ‘Wait a minute, what if I could get KU football players to play with your patients virtually?’ explained Kristen. “I talked to Joshua and his response was, ‘Oh, our players here at KU would absolutely love that! They will get into it!’ He was right.” And so Kristen and Joshua went to work on “Kansas Football Disney Trivia Night.” Kristen coordinated the food donations, recruited an emcee in the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, and gathered prizes for each of the kids and their families that would be participating.