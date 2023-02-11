👟 Rylee Anderson Improves School Record on the Final Day of the Tyson Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas track and field finished its weekend at a pair of meets on Saturday, which was highlighted by senior Rylee Anderson improving her school record in the women’s high jump by clearing 1.90m (6-2.75 ft.).

Anderson, of Longmont, Colorado, has broken the high jump school twice this season, with her jump of 1.90m (6-2.75 ft.) improving upon her previous record of 1.88m (6-2 ft.) set at the Bob Timmons Challenge earlier this season.

Anderson began her day by starting at 1.74m (5-8.5 ft.), which she would clear with ease on her first attempt. Anderson would make the next two bars on her first jump, before missing for the first time at 1.87m (6-1.5 ft.).

On her second attempt at 1.87m (6-1.5 ft.), Anderson cleared to move up to 1.90m (6-2.75 ft.), which she cleared on her first attempt. She then gave three attempts at 1.93m (6-4 ft.) but was unable to advance.

Anderson’s new school record moves her up to second in the country this season, while she now holds the top-four jumps in the women’s high jump in school history.

RYLEE DOES IT AGAIN‼️@rylee_andersonn breaks her own school record in the high jump by clearing 1.90m (6-2.75 ft.) to win the event!#KUtrack #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/SM9WL1YtPn — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) February 11, 2023

On the track in the women’s 800 meters, Kansas’ Aaliyah Moore and Avryl Johnson each ran to personal bests, with Moore finishing in 2:07.03 to place sixth and Johnson placing seventh in 2:07.40. Moore and Johnson’s personal bests rank them as the seventh and eighth fastest times in indoor school history.

In the men’s 800 meters, junior AJ Green lowered his personal best by running a 1:48.09, placing seventh. Green’s time is the eighth-fastest in indoor school history.

In the men’s high jump, sophomore Devin Loudermilk continued his successful indoor season by tying his personal best of 2.21m (7-3 ft.) to place second. Loudermilk has now cleared 2.21m (7-3 ft.) in each of the last two meets, which is tied for the third-best jumps in school history.

Sophomore Clayton Simms continued KU’s success in the jumps by placing second in the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 5.57m (18-3.25 ft.).

Kansas will now compete at the Alex Wilson Invitational In South Bend, Ind. On Feb. 18. The Jayhawks will then get into postseason competition with the Big 12 Indoor Championships in Lubbock, Texas Feb. 24-25 and the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., March 10-11.