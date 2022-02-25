Rylee Anderson: The Big 12 Championship

The Big 12 Indoor Championship is just one day away.

Finally.

It’s hard to express my excitement.

It’s another big event where I get to compete against the best of the best.

It’s an environment I love.

It’s an environment I thrive in.

As I get ready for the competition, I only focus on myself. After all, it’s the only thing I can really control.

This mindset helps me deal with the nerves and expectations.

And this weekend, expectations, in particular, are pretty high as I won the last two conference meets.

But if I can look at myself in the mirror after the event and know I put my best on the line, I know I can be proud of myself.

But hey, don’t let that fool you. I’m here to compete — and do whatever it takes to defend my title.

Being the defending champion, I feel like I have a bit of a target on my back. And I love that. I guess that’s what growing up in a competitive family does to you.

The Big 12 is full of incredibly talented girls. Any of us can win this event on any given day. It’s what makes it so exciting to compete.

I can’t wait to get out there tomorrow.