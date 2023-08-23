🎥 S2 Ep. 2 | Breaking Ground

The Blueprint: Season 2, Presented by The University of Kansas Health System

Bring on football.

After months of preparation in the off-season, the time has finally come for Fall Camp. Fueled by confidence and shared common goals, the Jayhawks are ready to get back on the field. Get an all access look at camp and how the Kansas program is building something special brick by brick.

The Blueprint is back as Kansas Football prepares for the highly anticipated 2023 season. Looking to build off of last season’s success and improve upon the standards now set, this four-part series gives fans an all-access look at the hard work and relentless determination it takes to be a Jayhawk under Head Coach Lance Leipold.

Watch all of the episodes on the KU Athletics YouTube page and kuathletics.com/the-blueprint.