🎥 S2 Ep. 3 | Relentless

With training camp in full swing, the Jayhawks have their heads down and eyes on the prize. And as the intensity of camp rises, so does the competition among the players.

The Blueprint is back as Kansas Football prepares for the highly anticipated 2023 season. Looking to build off of last season’s success and improve upon the standards now set, this four-part series gives fans an all-access look at the hard work and relentless determination it takes to be a Jayhawk under Head Coach Lance Leipold.

Watch all of the episodes on the KU Athletics YouTube page and kuathletics.com/the-blueprint.