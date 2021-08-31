⚽️ Sarah Peters Named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Posting two shutouts, Kansas senior Sarah Peters has been named the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Peters recorded two shutouts for the week, making it three total on the season. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native kept both previously ranked Saint Louis and previously undefeated Iowa off the board. Peters posted nine saves through both matches, including a season-high five against Iowa. Peters took possession of the Jayhawks’ all-time shutout record with 29, passing up Meghan Miller’s 28, set from 2001-04.

The Big 12 weekly honor is the first for a Jayhawk this season and sixth all-time for Peters. As a junior, Peters was twice named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week which began being named in 2020. As a sophomore, Peters was the league’s defensive player of the week two times and one other time her freshman year in 2018.

Through four matches, Peters is tied for the Big 12 lead with three shutouts in 2021. Her 15 saves are tied for second in the conference and her .938 save percentage is second.

Kansas (2-1-1) hits the road for the first time this season and will play at Memphis (3-0-1) on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. The contest will be televised on ESPN+.