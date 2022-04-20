🥎 Schedule Change Against North Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Due to severe weather expected in the Lawrence area this weekend, the schedule for this weekend’s series against North Texas has been modified.

The Jayhawks will still play three games total with two on Friday and one on Saturday. Their first game of the Friday doubleheader is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT. They will then play a second game right after with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The series will conclude on Saturday with a 12 p.m. CT start time.

