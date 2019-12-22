Schneider wins 450, Jayhawks hold off Saint Louis
ST. LOUIS – Head coach Brandon Schneider cleared 450 career wins as Kansas women’s basketball held off Saint Louis in overtime, 68-60, in Chaifetz Arena Sunday afternoon. With the victory, Kansas kept its 2019-20 unblemished at 10-0, while Saint Louis fell to 7-5.
Freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin scored her 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Behind Franklin were sophomore guards Aniya Thomas and Brooklyn Mitchell who finished with 15 points each. Thomas had six rebounds, while Mitchell had five rebounds and five assists.
The Jayhawks got out to an early 9-3 lead to start the first quarter, but the Billikens answered with an 8-0 run and went on to take a 16-13 lead into the second quarter. Saint Louis outscored Kansas 12-8 in the second quarter.
Kansas closed the gap in the third quarter outscoring Saint Louis 25-15 and would end with a 10-2 run in the last 2:08 to take a 46-43 lead into the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks and Billikens would trade the lead, but Franklin tied it, 58-58, to send the game into overtime. In overtime, it was all Kansas as the Jayhawks outscored the Billikens 10-2.
UP NEXT
Following a holiday break, the Jayhawks will host Wofford on Monday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be the final tune-up for KU before Big 12 play.
Thomas connects for her 15th point to give KU the lead!
OT 2:25 | KU 62, SLU 60
7-0 run gives KU a 65-60 lead over SLU!
Let's finish this Jayhawks!
OT 1:08 | KU 65, SLU 60
SLU missed open jumper and Helgren comes up with the huge board!
KU call timeout with 21.4 left.
We're still tied at 58!
OVERTIME here in St. Louis!
Five more minutes to battle it out!
OT 5:00 | KU 58, SLU 58 pic.twitter.com/6wFRtjhHuG
Brooklyn Mitchell, Zakiyah Franklin, and Aniya Thomas have a combined 42 points on 17-32 shooting with 1:04 left in the fourth quarter!
Aniya Thomas comes up with the big block in the paint!
Brooklyn Mitchell hits the three off the screen from Bailey Helgren to take the lead 42-40!
Mitchell draws the foul.
Makes them both!
3Q 6:16 | SLU 34, KU 30
𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗳 📸 pic.twitter.com/wtjlKpwqMW
Aniya Thomas finds Tina Stephens on the pick-and-roll!
Back
to
Back buckets for the Jayhawks
1Q 57.1 | KU 13, SLU 13 pic.twitter.com/sb7kWdSgYY
Jayhawks off to a 7-3 lead early in the first!
1Q 7:15 | KU 7, SLU 3
At the first media timeout with KU leading by 3.
1Q 4:43 | KU 9, SLU 6
📸 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬
𝟭𝟬 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘁𝗲𝘀 '𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝘁𝗶𝗽
