Schneider wins 450, Jayhawks hold off Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS – Head coach Brandon Schneider cleared 450 career wins as Kansas women’s basketball held off Saint Louis in overtime, 68-60, in Chaifetz Arena Sunday afternoon. With the victory, Kansas kept its 2019-20 unblemished at 10-0, while Saint Louis fell to 7-5.

Freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin scored her 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Behind Franklin were sophomore guards Aniya Thomas and Brooklyn Mitchell who finished with 15 points each. Thomas had six rebounds, while Mitchell had five rebounds and five assists.

The Jayhawks got out to an early 9-3 lead to start the first quarter, but the Billikens answered with an 8-0 run and went on to take a 16-13 lead into the second quarter. Saint Louis outscored Kansas 12-8 in the second quarter.

Kansas closed the gap in the third quarter outscoring Saint Louis 25-15 and would end with a 10-2 run in the last 2:08 to take a 46-43 lead into the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks and Billikens would trade the lead, but Franklin tied it, 58-58, to send the game into overtime. In overtime, it was all Kansas as the Jayhawks outscored the Billikens 10-2.

UP NEXT

Following a holiday break, the Jayhawks will host Wofford on Monday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be the final tune-up for KU before Big 12 play.