👟 School Record Performance Earns Anderson Big 12 Athlete of the Week Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After breaking her high jump school record for the second time this season, Kansas senior Rylee Anderson has been named the Big 12 Conference Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Tyson Invitational on Feb. 11.

Anderson, of Longmont, Colorado, improved her school record to 1.90m (6-2.75 ft.) after previously breaking the record at the Bob Timmons Challenge on Dec. 3, 2022. Anderson now owns the four best jumps in school history, as MaryBeth Labosky previously held the record of 1.86m (6-1.25 ft.) set in 1993.

The Big 12 Athlete of the Week honor is Anderson’s third of her career, after being named Big 12 Athlete of the week on Jan. 27, 2023 and Jan. 19, 2022.

Anderson’s jump of 1.90m (6-2.75 ft.) went on to win the Tyson Invitational high jump competition, while she improves to No. 2 in the country and No. 1 in the Big 12 this season.

The Jayhawks will return to Fayetteville, Arkansas this weekend with a select group competing at the Arkansas Qualifier on Friday, Feb. 17. The Jayhawks will then get into postseason competition with the Big 12 Indoor Championships in Lubbock, Texas Feb. 24-25 and the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., March 10-11.