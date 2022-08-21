⚽️ Second Half Goal Lifts Jayhawks to 1-0 Win

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Mackenzie Boeve scored a goal in the 56th minute of the match to push Kansas to a 1-0 victory against Northwestern on Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park. The goal was the first of Boeve’s career.

“This group has a lot of heart and a lot of fight,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “I can’t give that to them. They either have it or they don’t and they do. If you have that and you’re consistent, then the other things will fall into place.”

Northwestern (1-1) entered today’s game coming off a second half comeback win against Kansas State on Thursday and nearly continued that momentum into this game. In the 5th minute, Northwestern’s Josie Aulicino put a shot on goal that forced senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar to make a diving save to keep the game scoreless.

The game remained at 0-0 through the first half. The opportunities started to open up in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Both teams had chances during that stretch before the Jayhawks were able to capitalize.

After a Northwestern foul at the edge of the penalty box, junior defender Moira Kelley took the free kick for KU. Through traffic in front of the net, Kelley’s ball found Boeve’s head on the back post, and eventually ended up in the back of the net.

The shutout is the first of the season for Kansas and the second of Pasar’s career. Dating back to the 2020-21 season, KU now has 12 shutouts.

Kansas (1-1) will hit the road for the first time this season when it travels to Iowa (Aug. 25) and Drake (Aug. 28) this week. Thursday’s game at Iowa will kick off at 7 p.m. CT and be available on BTN+.