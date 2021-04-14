🏈 Second-Year Players Eager to Make Jump

LAWRENCE, Kan. — As the Kansas football team made its way through the 2020 season, no team in the nation played more true freshmen than the 27 that suited up for the Jayhawks.

Fast forward a few months from the completion of the season, and those true freshmen are now going through their first spring practice, ready to build on their respective debut seasons.

The consensus among all the soon-to-be second-year players is that it was fun getting their feet wet in year one, but now they’re ready to turn it up a notch and expand their roles. They want to be leaders. They want to be counted on both on and off the field and they want to win.

That has been the message this spring from several true freshmen from the 2020 class who have spoken to the local media after practice.

“Coming in, I learned a lot,” quarterback Jalon Daniels said. “Coming in from high school, being able to play my first college game, learning about the defenses and what they’re doing…My comfortability and my decision making; that has been a big improvement from last year. I’m more decisive and see it in practice.”

The younger Jayhawks on the roster who earned that valuable playing time last year are now trying to take the lessons they learned from those games last year into their improvement on the practice field this spring. For Daniels, that’s been his decision making.

Other players, of course, had different objectives, tailored to their different experiences on the field. For running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson, a priority was becoming more of a student of the game, in addition to following the guidance of the strength and conditioning staff, headed by Ben Iannacchione.

“Coach Ben did a great job with us in the weight room,” Pesek-Hickson said. “I feel like I’m stronger, faster, and I understand the game more than I did before the spring. I would sum (last season) up as positive in the aspect of growing up, understanding football more and really understanding to be great, you have to put your all into it, on the field, in the classroom, and just being consistent in everything you do.”