👟 Senior Day, Strong Performances Highlights Rock Chalk Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams concluded an eventful weekend at the Rock Chalk Classic at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, which included honoring 26 seniors.

Among the Jayhawks honored on Senior Day were Gleb Dudarev, Ivan Henry, Christian Champen, Grant Downes, George Letner, Cody Johnson, Michael Melgares, Jelani Pierre, Marcus Quere, Darius Releford, Quanah Gardiner, Ethan Donley, Ben Butler, Isaiah Cole, Jedah Caldwell, Riley Cooney, Zantori Dickerson, Jianni McDole. Morganne Mukes, Erin Sermons, Anna Siemens, Andrea Willis, Mariah Kuykendoll, Lisa Lauschke and manager Gavin Glaza.

Along with the seniors being recognized, there were a number of notable performances that came on the track and in the field on Friday and Saturday.

Among them were Alexandra Emilianov’s two school records in the discus and shot put.

Emilianov got her record-setting day started in the women’s discus where the KU junior threw 60.26m (197.8 ft.), breaking her own school record (60.24m (197-8 ft.)) previously set at the 2018 Big 12 Outdoor Championship. Her throw also ranks second in the NCAA this season.

Emilianov then returned to throw in the women’s shot put, where she threw 16.87m (55-4.25 ft.) on her first attempt. Emilianov bettered her own record (16.64m (54-7.25)) which was set at the National Relay Championships in 2018.

On Friday, senior Gleb Dudarev tossed a season-best 73.92m (242-6 ft.) in the men’s hammer throw to win the event and mark the No. 2 mark in the country this season.

In the women’s high jump, sophomore Rylee Anderson jumped a personal best 1.84m (6-0.5 ft.), marking the No. 6 performance and No. 3 performer in KU outdoor history. Anderson’s jump also ranks No. 7 in the NCAA this season.

In the women’s 3,000 meter steeplechase, senior Riley Cooney became the No. 7 performer in KU outdoor history by running a 10:15.72.

In total, the Jayhawks won 11 events behind a number of personal bests and top performances. The men’s and women’s teams combined for six top-20 marks in the country at the Rock Chalk Classic this weekend.