🏈 Senior Day vs. Texas Set for 2:30 p.m. Kickoff on FS1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas will close out the home portion of its 2022 schedule on Saturday, November 19 at 2:30 p.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday night. The game will be broadcast nationally on FS1.

The matchup between the Jayhawks and Longhorns will be Kansas’ 11th game of the 2022 season and will serve as Kansas’ Senior Day. It also marks Kansas’ third game played at 2:30 p.m. this season and its fourth game on FS1.

Kansas enters the game at 6-3 (3-4 Big 12) following a 43-28 defeat coming at Texas Tech on Saturday. Texas comes to Lawrence at 6-3 (4-3 Big 12) after a 17-10 loss to #4 TCU.

The meeting will be the 21st between the two teams, in which the Longhorns lead the series, 16-4. It will be the first game played at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium between the Jayhawks and Longhorns since 2018. Texas leads the series in games played in Lawrence at 7-3. Kansas won the last meeting between the two teams in 2021, topping Texas in an overtime thriller, 57-56.

Fans looking to attend Kansas’ home finale can purchase single game tickets available here.