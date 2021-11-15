🏈 Senior Day vs. West Virginia Slated for 6 p.m. Kickoff on FS1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, November 27 at 6 p.m., the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. The game will serve as Kansas’ Senior Day and will air on FS1.

The meeting between the Jayhawks and Mountaineers will be the 11th in the series history, dating back to 1941, with West Virginia holding the series advantage at 9-1. Kansas last defeated West Virginia in Lawrence, Kansas on November 16, 2013, 31-19.

The game will be Kansas’ sixth night game of the season and fourth game televised on FS1. The Jayhawks recently defeated Texas, 57-56, in an overtime thriller on November 12, in their last night game.

Ahead of its meeting with the Mountaineers, Kansas will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, November 20 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.