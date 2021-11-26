📸 Senior Spotlight
Ahead of Kansas’ Senior Day against West Virginia, we thank 15 seniors for their contributions to the Kansas football program.
#88 Jamahl Horne
#29 Ben Miles
#15 Kyron Johnson
#9 Jeremy Webb
#61 Malik Clark
#15 Miles Fallin
#43 Jay Dineen
Being able to play in front of my hometown has been a dream of mine and I couldn’t be happier to do it! Through all the ups and downs, you just have to keep pushing and fighting no matter what!! — Jay Dineen
#72 Adagio Lopeti
#3 Miles Kendrick
#3 Ricky Thomas
#76 Chris Hughes
#41 Nick Channel
To me, being a KU football player has meant that I’ve accomplished one of my childhood dreams. Growing up in Kansas and watching KU football, it was always something that I told myself I was going to do someday. My favorite part of being in this program is the relationships that I’ve built with my teammates and staff. I know that I can always count on them if I am ever in need. — Nick Channel