Open Search
Football

📸 Senior Spotlight

Ahead of Kansas’ Senior Day against West Virginia, we thank 15 seniors for their contributions to the Kansas football program.

#88 Jamahl Horne

#29 Ben Miles

#15 Kyron Johnson

#9 Jeremy Webb

#61 Malik Clark

#15 Miles Fallin

Kansas Jayhawks

#43 Jay Dineen

Being able to play in front of my hometown has been a dream of mine and I couldn’t be happier to do it! Through all the ups and downs, you just have to keep pushing and fighting no matter what!! — Jay Dineen

#72 Adagio Lopeti

#3 Miles Kendrick

#3 Ricky Thomas

#76 Chris Hughes

Kansas Jayhawks

#41 Nick Channel

To me, being a KU football player has meant that I’ve accomplished one of my childhood dreams. Growing up in Kansas and watching KU football, it was always something that I told myself I was going to do someday. My favorite part of being in this program is the relationships that I’ve built with my teammates and staff. I know that I can always count on them if I am ever in need. — Nick Channel

#0 Nate Betts

#8 Kwamie Lassiter II

Kansas Jayhawks

#79 Joey Gilbertson

Powered by WMT Digital