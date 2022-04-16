🎾Seniors Carry Jayhawks to Victory

Lawrence, KS. – Kansas defeated No. 53 Kansas St. 4-0 on Saturday at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Senior Day. The Jayhawks improved to 14-9 overall and 4-5 in conference play. Kansas closed out its home schedule this season at 12-1 with Saturday’s win.

To begin the afternoon in doubles play, Carmen Roxana Manu and Maria Titova defeated Ioana Gheorghita and Manami Ukita 6-1. Shortly after, Karine-Marion Job and Maria Linares beat Raphaelle Lacasse and Sonia Smagina 6-2.

Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming clinched the doubles point for Kansas by taking down Florentine Dekkers and Anna Turco 7-6.

Ngounoue earned another point for the Jayhawks, beating Job 6-1, 6-4. Smagina kept the train moving, defeating Dekkers 6-4 6-4. Tiffany Lagarde came back to take down Turco 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 to clinch the win for the Jayhawks.

Kansas State dropped to 9-12 on the season.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to play in the Big 12 tournament from April 22nd-April 25th.

Singles Results – scores

#62 Titova (KU) def Linares 6-4, 3-6, 1-4 (DNF)

Ngounoue (KU) def Job 6-1, 6-4

Smagina (KU) def Dekkers 6-4, 6-4

Manu (KU) def Gheorghita 6-7, 6-4, 2-3 (DNF)

Velasquez (KU) def Maffei 6-7, 7-5 (DNF)

Lagarde (KU) def Turco 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles Results – scores

Job / Linares def Smagina / Lacasse (KU) 2-6

Manu / Titova (KU) def Gheorghita / Ukita 6-1

Ngounoue / Deming (KU) def Dekkers / Turco 7-6