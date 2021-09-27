⛳ Sera Tadokoro Leads KU After Day 1 at Golfweek Big Sky Classic

WOLCOTT, Colo. – Kansas super-senior Sera Tadokoro shot a 3-under 69 and is tied for 11th after the first of three rounds at the Golfweek Big Sky Classic at Red Sky Golf Club, Monday.

Tadokoro carded seven birdies, including three straight on the front nine, shooting a 35-34. Her 69 is tied for 11th in the 105-golfer field heading into Tuesday’s second round. Kansas senior Pear Pooratanaopa shot a 2-over 74, which included an eagle 3 on the par 5 second hole. Jayhawk freshman Caroline Wales, who is playing as an individual, also shot a 74 and was 2-under (34) on the back nine with two birdies and seven pars. KU senior Lauren Heinlein posted a 75 (+3) in her first round that included three birdies.

“Sera was phenomenal today and finished with a birdie on the last hole for a 69,” KU head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “She hit it extremely well and had a lot of birdie opportunities. Pear was also very solid her first seven holes at -4 with an eagle on the second. I saw a lot of good out there and know we have a lot of holes left and can move up the leaderboard.”

As a team, Kansas shot a 300 (+12) and is tied for 19th with San Diego State. Northern Arizona, Brigham Young and East Tennessee State lead the field at 9-under (279). Individually, BYU’s Kerstin Fotu

“Today we got off to a great start and we’re -6 through seven holes,” Kuhle said. “We played aggressive and with confidence. We struggled on the back with execution and putting and didn’t take advantage of the par 5s like we should have. Tomorrow is a new day and we are excited to compete for KU and give our best effort with 100% commitment and confidence on every shot.”

The second of three rounds will be played Tuesday, Sept. 28, with the final 18 holes to be played on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Live scoring can be followed here via Golfstat.com.