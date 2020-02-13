⚾ SERIES PREVIEW: at Belmont

OPPONENT PREVIEW: BELMONT BRUINS

• The Belmont Bruins are coached by Dave Jarvis in his 23rd season at the helm of the program. Jarvis has a 653-592-2 record with the Bruins and is 959-744-2 overall. BU returns seven starters and lost five from last season.

• Belmont will be forced to replace its top-two hitters from last season, Devon Gardner and Hunter Holland, who each graduated. Gardner finished with a team-high .285 average with 15 doubles and 33 RBI, while Holland was second on the team with a .280 average, 14 doubles and was the team leader with eight home runs. John Behrends is the Bruins’ top-returning hitter, posting a .277 average with 11 doubles, 28 RBI and three home runs.

• Kyle Brennan was named Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Projected OVC Pitcher of the Year. Brennan posted a 4-5 record in 25 appearances, while tallying a 3.44 ERA with 59 strikeouts.