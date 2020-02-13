⚾ SERIES PREVIEW: at Belmont
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball is slated to open the regular season at Belmont Feb. 14-16 at E.S. Rose Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans can listen on the Jayhawk Radio Network with Nick Springer on the call.
Kansas at Belmont (Probable Starters)
Friday: Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. (Ryan Cyr)
Saturday: Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. (Everhett Hazelwood)
Sunday: Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. (Eli Davis)
Where: E.S. Rose Park
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Nick Springer
KANSAS VS. BELMONT: 2019 SEASON
- Kansas finished the 2019 season fifth in the Big 12 with an overall record of 32-26 and 12-12 in Big 12 play. Belmont completed last season 27-30, but finished 18-12 in OVC play to place fourth in the conference.
PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 TEAM
- Senior shortshop Benjamin Sems was named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team. Sems is the Jayhawks’ top-returning player, finishing with a .305 average in 197 plate appearances with 12 doubles and four home runs. The Chesterfield, Missouri native led the Jayhawks with 14 steals on 17 attempts.
2019 FALL BALL
- The Jayhawks played three fall exhibition games, beating Oral Roberts and Nebraska in the situational scrimmages. KU earned a 7-1 victory over Nebraska in 12 innings, while beating Oral Roberts, 6-4 and 8-1.
OPPONENT PREVIEW: BELMONT BRUINS
• The Belmont Bruins are coached by Dave Jarvis in his 23rd season at the helm of the program. Jarvis has a 653-592-2 record with the Bruins and is 959-744-2 overall. BU returns seven starters and lost five from last season.
• Belmont will be forced to replace its top-two hitters from last season, Devon Gardner and Hunter Holland, who each graduated. Gardner finished with a team-high .285 average with 15 doubles and 33 RBI, while Holland was second on the team with a .280 average, 14 doubles and was the team leader with eight home runs. John Behrends is the Bruins’ top-returning hitter, posting a .277 average with 11 doubles, 28 RBI and three home runs.
• Kyle Brennan was named Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Projected OVC Pitcher of the Year. Brennan posted a 4-5 record in 25 appearances, while tallying a 3.44 ERA with 59 strikeouts.
POSITION BREAKDOWNS
- Pitchers
- Kansas baseball will have to replace the efforts of Ryan Zeferjahn, who was drafted after last season by the Boston Red Sox in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but return Nathan Barry, Ryan Cyr, Eli Davis, Steve Washilewski, Blake Goldsberry and Jonah Ulane.
- Catchers
- Kansas baseball enters the 2020 season with three returning catchers and two newcomers that will via for playing time behind the plate to replace the efforts of Jaxx Groshans.
- Infielders
- The 2020 Jayhawks return the core of its infield from the 2019 squad, including the trio of Benjamin Sems, James Cosentino and Skyler Messinger, who each started 56-or-more games last season.
- Outfielders
- KU will be forced to replace the efforts of Rudy Karre from last season, but field nine outfielders on its 2020 roster.
UP NEXT
After opening the season in Nashville, Tennessee, the Jayhawks continue their road trek to start the season at Charleston Southern Feb. 20-23 at CSU Ballpark.