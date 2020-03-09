⚾ PREVIEW: at Iowa
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas (7-8) travels to Iowa City, Iowa to play two games against the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5) March 10-11 at Duane Banks Field.
Kansas at Iowa (Probable Starters)
Tuesday: March 10 at 4 p.m. (Cole Larsen | KU vs. Hunter Lee |IA)
Wednesday: March 11 at 2 p.m. (Steve Washilewski | KU vs. TBA | IA)
Where: Duane Banks Field | Iowa City, Iowa
Watch: Big Ten Network+
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Nick Springer
KANSAS JAYHAWKS | IOWA HAWKEYES
- Kansas travels to Iowa City, Iowa for its third-road series of the season March 10-11. KU last hosted Indiana State for a three-game series, winning the opener and dropping the final two games. Iowa enters the two-game midweek series 8-5 and last played in the Snowbird Class, finishing 2-1
OPPONENT PREVIEW: IOWA
- Iowa is coached by Rick Heller in his seventh season with the Hawkeyes. Heller has had previous stints at Indiana State and Northern Iowa.
- Izaya Fullard leads Iowa in batting average (.385), hits (20), runs (17), RBI (20), total bases (31) and slugging percentage (.596). Fullard is also tied for the team lead in doubles with three and home runs (2). Peyton Williams is second on the team in RBI (15) and has a .292 average. As a team the Hawkeyes have 14 stolen bases in 20 attempts with Ben Norman having a team-high five steals.
- Grant Judkins, Jack Dreyer and Duncan Davitt each have started four games for the Hawkeyes this season with Dryer tallying a team-high 21.2 innings pitched. Judkins is the leader in strikeouts (24) and has 21.0 innings pitched. As a team, Iowa has a 3.94 ERA in 112.0 innings pitched.
PROBABLE STARTERS AT IOWA
- Kansas is slated to pitch Cole Larsen (Tuesday) and Steve Washilewski (Wednesday) against the Hawkeyes March 10-11. Washilewski made his first start of the season March 4 against Creighton, while Larsen has appeared in five games this season with one start.
BULLPEN STRENGTH
• Blake Goldsberry and Jonah Ulane each have amassed a 0.00 ERA and have pitched in nine innings and 5.1 innings, respectively. Nathan Barry has a team-high 12.1 innings pitched out of the bullpen with a 2.16 ERA, while Daniel Hegarty has pitched 8.1 innings with a 2.16 ERA.
GORZELANNY | KANSAS CONNECTION
• Iowa’s Director of Player Development – Tom Gorzelanny – was a member of the Kansas Jayhawks in 2002. Gorzelanny transferred to Triton Community College before being selected in the second round of the 2003 MLB Draft. Gorzelanny spent 12-years in Major League Baseball.
UP NEXT:
- Kansas travels to Iowa City, Iowa to play the Iowa Hawkeyes March 10-11 at Duane Banks Field.