⚾ PREVIEW: at Iowa

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas (7-8) travels to Iowa City, Iowa to play two games against the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5) March 10-11 at Duane Banks Field.

Kansas at Iowa (Probable Starters) Tuesday: March 10 at 4 p.m. (Cole Larsen | KU vs. Hunter Lee |IA) Wednesday: March 11 at 2 p.m. (Steve Washilewski | KU vs. TBA | IA) Where: Duane Banks Field | Iowa City, Iowa Watch: Big Ten Network+ Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Nick Springer

BULLPEN STRENGTH

• Blake Goldsberry and Jonah Ulane each have amassed a 0.00 ERA and have pitched in nine innings and 5.1 innings, respectively. Nathan Barry has a team-high 12.1 innings pitched out of the bullpen with a 2.16 ERA, while Daniel Hegarty has pitched 8.1 innings with a 2.16 ERA.

GORZELANNY | KANSAS CONNECTION

• Iowa’s Director of Player Development – Tom Gorzelanny – was a member of the Kansas Jayhawks in 2002. Gorzelanny transferred to Triton Community College before being selected in the second round of the 2003 MLB Draft. Gorzelanny spent 12-years in Major League Baseball.

UP NEXT: