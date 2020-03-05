⚾ SERIES PREVIEW: vs. Indiana State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Fresh off its 3-2 victory over Creighton, Kansas (6-6) host Indiana State (6-5) at Hoglund Ballpark March 6-8 for a three-game series.
Kansas vs. Indiana State (Probable Starters)
Friday: March 6 at 3 p.m. (Ryan Cyr| KU vs. Tristan Weaver | ISU)
Saturday: March 7 at 2 p.m. (Everhett Hazelwood | KU vs. Collin Liberatore | ISU)
Sunday: March 8 at 1 p.m. (Eli Davis | KU vs. Cameron Edmonson | ISU)
Where: Hoglund Ballpark | Lawrence, Kan.
Watch: Big 12 Network on ESPN+
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network with Nick Springer
Weather: Friday (57°), Saturday (67°), Sunday (70°)
– Central times listed above
* ESPN+
OPPONENT PREVIEW: INDIANA STATE
- • Indiana State enters the Jayhawks’ first home series of the season 6-5 and is on a four-game winning streak. The Sycamores recently swept Elon (Feb. 28-March 1) and beat San Diego in a midweek clash March 3.
• The Sycamores probable starters against the Jayhawks are Tristan Weaver (Friday), Collin Liberatore (Saturday) and Cameron Edmonson (Sunday). Weaver is the team leader in inning pitched (19.2) and strikeouts (31), while boasting a 0.46 earned run average. Liberatore has made three starts this season, totaling 13 innings pitched, while recording a 5.54 ERA. Edmonson has appeared in four games with one start and has a 1.32 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched with 21 strikeouts.
• Jordan Schaffer leads the Sycamores with a .366 average and has amassed a team-high 15 hits on the season. Brian Fuentes is the team leader in RBI (11), total bases (20), slugging percentage (.444) and home runs (11).
PROBABLE STARTER VS. INDIANA STATE
- • Kansas will continue to use Ryn Cyr (Friday), Everhett Hazelwood (Saturday) and Eli Davis (Sunday) as its starting weekend rotation. All three have made three starts this season with Davis and Hazelwood boasting two wins.
KANSAS VS. CREIGHTON | MARCH 4
- Kansas earned a victory in its 2020 home opener vs. Creighton, 3-2, at Hoglund Ballpark. Kansas received thee innings each from Steve Washilewski and Cole Larsen, while Nathan Barry (winning pitcher), Blake Goldsberry and Jonah Ulane each pitched one inning with Ulane earning his second save of the season. Nolan Metcalf finished with two RBI, including a single through the left side of the infield to plate the winning run in the seventh.
BIG 12 RANKINGS
- Kaiman Souza-Paaluhi is second in the Big 12 in batting average (.455).
- Casey Burnham is third in the Big 12 in doubles (6) and doubles per game (0.50).
- Benjamin Sems is second in the conference in hit by pitches (5) and hit by pitches per game (0.42). Sems is third in base on balls (11) and base on balls per game (0.92), and ranks first in the Big 12 in toughest to strikeout (12.7).
- Everhett Hazelwood is sixth in the Big 12 with 23 strikeouts.
- Cole Larsen is fourth in the Big 12 in strikeouts-to-walks ratio (9.50).
UP NEXT:
- Kansas travels to Iowa City, Iowa to play the Iowa Hawkeyes March 10-11 at Duane Banks Field.