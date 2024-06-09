Seven Tab All-American Honors, Men Place 10th Overall at 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Seven members of the Kansas Track and Field program achieved All American status for their performances at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championship at Hayward Field.

With four first teamers in Clayton Simms (second place, pole vault), Devin Loudermilk (fifth place, high jump), Dimitrios Pavlidis (third place, discus) and Chandler Gibbens (fifth place, 10,000m), the Kansas men came in 10th place in the team standings, making quite the statement with a small group.

Gibbens also earned a spot on the second team list for his 15th place 5,000m finish, ending his historical career as a Jayhawk with two All American titles. Tayton Klein was the other second team man for the Jayhawks, finishing 14th in the decathlon to surpass his No. 18 seed heading into the meet.

There were two Kansas women who earned second team honors, with Yoveinny Mota taking 14th overall in the 100m hurdles and Mason Meinershagen coming in 16th in the pole vault.

Lona Latema closed out an illustrious Kansas running career in the preliminary round of the 3,000m steeplechase for her second-consecutive appearance in the event, while Aaliyah Moore closed out her first-career nationals trip in the 800m prelims.

Wrapping up the weekend was Alexander Jung, who completed his third-consecutive outdoor nationals in the decathlon, taking 23rd place overall.