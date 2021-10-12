⚽ Severns, Childers Named Big 12 Players of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas sophomore Brie Severns and freshman Raena Childers each received conference honors for their on-field play last week, the Big 12 announced Tuesday. Severns was selected as Offensive Player of the Week and Childers was named Freshman of the Week.

The combination of Severns and Childers helped lead the Jayhawks to a pair of 2-1 wins over No. 23 Baylor and No. 9 West Virginia. It was the first time in program history that Kansas has beaten two ranked opponents in a single week.

Severns played a crucial role for the Jayhawks, finishing the week with five points on two goals and one assist. Both of Severns’ goals were game-winners for KU. On Sunday vs. No. 9 West Virginia, Severns scored the golden goal in the 110th minute with seven seconds remaining in the second overtime. She also had the assist on the first goal of the match, ending the contest with a season-high tying three points.

In Thursday’s victory over No. 23 Baylor, Severns made her impact early by drawing a foul in the box during the fifth minute of action. That led to a penalty kick for a teammate and an early Jayhawks lead. She would follow up shortly after in the 12th minute with a goal of her own by winning a foot race with the defender, and ultimately pushing it past the goalkeeper. Severns leads the team with five goals and 14 points on the season.

Childers started both matches last week for the Jayhawks. In Sunday’s win over No. 9 West Virginia, Childers scored the first goal for Kansas in the 13th minute on a shot from 12 yards out. That evened the score at 1-1, which it would remain for the next 96:53.

With 20 seconds remaining in double overtime, Childers made a slide tackle to start the counterattack. She was able to dribble up the field before sending a cross over to Severns who finished it off, giving Childers the assist and KU the dramatic victory. Childers’ three points in the match were a career high.

Severns becomes the 15th Jayhawk in program history to be awarded Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, while Childers is the 19th player in Kansas history to be presented with Big 12 Freshman of the Week. Severns and Childers join senior Sarah Peters as conference player of the week recipients this season for Kansas.