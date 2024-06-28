Shaboozey to Headline the Third Annual Rock Chalk Block Party Set for September 27 Presented by Central Bank

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Athletics is excited to announce the 3rd Annual Rock Chalk Block Party Presented by Central Bank and supported by adidas. The event will take place on Friday, September 27th, the night before the Jayhawks take on TCU, on Mass St. between 10th and 11th street.

The FREE event will begin at 5:30 PM with music, games, kids activities and more. A Family Weekend Pep Rally will take place at approximately 7:30 PM followed by country/hip-hop artist David Morris, with Shaboozey to perform after Morris. Rising multi-media artist Shaboozey intends to build his own world, determined to carve his own lane in the Alt-Country / Hip-Hop space; he crafts a sound that pays homage to a cast of traditional western influences, such as Bob Dylan, Lead Belly, Johnny Cash, and Leonard Cohen, while looking into the future of what the two genres have yet to introduce. His latest projects including his two standout features on Beyoncé’s universally-acclaimed COWBOY CARTER along with his latest smash single “A Bar Song(Tipsy)” have launched him to mainstream stardom with major critical acclaim, millions of streams, and major success on the Billboard Charts including his Hot 100 debut. His newest installment and highly-anticipated album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going released on Friday, May 31st to incredible reviews and momentum in the music world.

5:30 p.m. – Gates open and music and activities begin

7:30 p.m. – KU Pep Rally featuring KU Band and Spirit and guest Speakers

7:55 p.m. – David Morris

8:30 p.m. – Shaboozey

*Event schedule subject to change

Kansas Football is set to host TCU on Saturday, September 28th for the annual Family Day Game. Single game tickets to the contest played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will become available early-August. The 4-game season ticket package that includes all games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is still on sale and can be purchased here. If you are interested in speaking with a ticket office representative regarding all ticket options, fill out the interest form by clicking here.