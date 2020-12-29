🏀 Sharpshooting Lifts the Jayhawks Past the Aggies, 78-59

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Sharpshooting lifts Kansas to a 78-59 win over New Mexico State in its final non-conference game of the season at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks shot an impressive 85.2% from the free-throw line and 45.5% from the field led by Aniya Thomas and Zakiyah Franklin, who each made 4-of-5 field goals. Sophomore Holly Kersgieter, who leads the team in scoring this season, tallied a team-high 14 points. Four other Jayhawks scored double-digits: Thomas with 13, Ioanna Chatzileonti with 11, and Franklin and Julie Brosseau each with 10. Senior Tina Stephens led the team in rebounds with 11.

The Jayhawks started the game hot on a 12-0 run over four minutes in the first quarter. Thomas led the way with two 3-pointers, and Stephens added a third from beyond the arc. On the other end of the floor, Kansas allowed the Aggies just seven points in the first period.

In the second quarter, the Aggies put together a brief 6-0 run, but the Kansas defense responded. The Jayhawks headed to the locker room after holding the Aggies to zero points in the last 2:30 of the second period.

The Kansas defense didn’t allow a New Mexico State three in the first 15 minutes of the game, and the Aggies made just 2-of-10 from deep in the first half. By the end of the game, New Mexico State shot 18.8% from three.

The game was turnover-heavy on both sides, but the Jayhawks’ nine steals and 24 points off turnovers gave them the edge.