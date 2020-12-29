🏀 Sharpshooting Lifts the Jayhawks Past the Aggies, 78-59
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Sharpshooting lifts Kansas to a 78-59 win over New Mexico State in its final non-conference game of the season at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
The Jayhawks shot an impressive 85.2% from the free-throw line and 45.5% from the field led by Aniya Thomas and Zakiyah Franklin, who each made 4-of-5 field goals. Sophomore Holly Kersgieter, who leads the team in scoring this season, tallied a team-high 14 points. Four other Jayhawks scored double-digits: Thomas with 13, Ioanna Chatzileonti with 11, and Franklin and Julie Brosseau each with 10. Senior Tina Stephens led the team in rebounds with 11.
The Jayhawks started the game hot on a 12-0 run over four minutes in the first quarter. Thomas led the way with two 3-pointers, and Stephens added a third from beyond the arc. On the other end of the floor, Kansas allowed the Aggies just seven points in the first period.
In the second quarter, the Aggies put together a brief 6-0 run, but the Kansas defense responded. The Jayhawks headed to the locker room after holding the Aggies to zero points in the last 2:30 of the second period.
The Kansas defense didn’t allow a New Mexico State three in the first 15 minutes of the game, and the Aggies made just 2-of-10 from deep in the first half. By the end of the game, New Mexico State shot 18.8% from three.
The game was turnover-heavy on both sides, but the Jayhawks’ nine steals and 24 points off turnovers gave them the edge.
Notes (full notes):
- Kansas opened the game with a 15-2 run, including a 12-0 run midway through the first quarter.
- Kansas led 20-7 after the first quarter. It marked the fourth time this season KU has scored 20 or more points in the opening quarter and second straight and the fourth time this season KU has led by 13 or more points after one quarter.
- Kansas led 38-27 at halftime to mark the fifth time this season KU has led at intermission. The 11-point lead at halftime was KU’s third widest lead at half this season. Kansas improved to 4-1 when leading at half this season.
- Kansas led 62-45 after three quarters, its fifth game when leading after three quarters this season. KU improved to 5-0 when leading after three quarters in 2020-21.
- Kansas was 23-27 from the free-throw line, shooting a season-high 85.2 percent. It marked the second time this season the
- Jayhawks have made 80 percent or better from the charity stripe. KU was 12-15 (80.0%) at Ole Miss (12/3).
- Kansas shot 45.5 percent from the field, its third-best shooting game of the season.
- KU had five players score in double digits, marking the third time this season KU had four or more double-figure scorers in a game this season. The Jayhawks had four score 10 or more against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (11/29) and six versus Oral Roberts (12/6).
- Kansas used 11 players for the game. The Jayhawks have used 10 or more players in every game this season.
- KU’s nine steals marked the third time this season the Jayhawks have posted nine or more thefts – 9 at Ole Miss (12/3), 11 vs. TAMU-CC (11/29).
- With 47 rebounds, the Jayhawks have pulled down 40 or more boards in six of seven games in 2020-21. KU is 5-1 when outrebounding its opponent this season.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks are now 5-2 on the season and will face West Virginia on Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.