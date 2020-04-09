🥎 Shelby Gayre Named to Softball America's All-American Second Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Softball America announced its 2020 Shortened Season All-Americans, and redshirt-sophomore Shelby Gayre was selected to the second team at the catcher position.

This is the first All-American selection for the D’Hanis, Texas native. Gayre is Kansas softball’s first All-American since 2013 when Maggie Hull was named to the 2013 NFCA Division I All-American third team.

Gayre concluded the 2020 season with a team-high 11 home runs and 24 RBI. Her 11 home runs ranked her first in the Big 12 Conference and fourth overall in the country. With a 1.000 slugging percentage, she ranked first in the conference and third in the country. Gayre also concluded the season with 61 total bases, placing her third overall in the conference.