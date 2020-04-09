🥎 Shelby Gayre Named to Softball America's All-American Second Team
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Softball America announced its 2020 Shortened Season All-Americans, and redshirt-sophomore Shelby Gayre was selected to the second team at the catcher position.
This is the first All-American selection for the D’Hanis, Texas native. Gayre is Kansas softball’s first All-American since 2013 when Maggie Hull was named to the 2013 NFCA Division I All-American third team.
Gayre concluded the 2020 season with a team-high 11 home runs and 24 RBI. Her 11 home runs ranked her first in the Big 12 Conference and fourth overall in the country. With a 1.000 slugging percentage, she ranked first in the conference and third in the country. Gayre also concluded the season with 61 total bases, placing her third overall in the conference.
"I am incredibly proud of Shelby Gayre. She has worked so hard to come back from her injury and she was determined to be a difference-maker for us. She worked to rehab both physically and mentally to get herself ready for this season. She's not only a talented player, but she's also an amazing student in the classroom and first class on and off the field. "Head Coach Jennifer McFalls