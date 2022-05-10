🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Shelby Gayre: Start Off On the Right Foot

111. Shelby Gayre: Start Off On the Right Foot

Episode Notes

College is supposed to be the most fun in a young persons life. Four years unlike anything they’ll experience. That last sentence certainly held true for Shelby Gayre, just not in the way you’re thinking.

Her 2019 season derailed by injury and a cancer diagnosis for her mother just a couple months later. The 2020 season cut short due to COVID. It’s all led to incredible will and determination for the quarterback of the Jayhawk softball team.

This is the Jayhawker Podcast with KU softball’s anchor behind the plate, Shelby Gayre.