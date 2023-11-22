🏊‍♀️ Shiyun Lai Named Big 12 Diver of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Freshman diver Shiyun Lai has been tabbed the Big 12 Diver of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday. It is Lai’s second-straight week winning the award, becoming the first KU swimmer or diver in program history to win the award in consecutive weeks.

From Guangdong Province, China, Lai has solidified herself as one of the top divers in the conference. Coming off a recent victory in the three-meter diving finals of the Mizzou Invite, Lai has notched five individual wins through the halfway mark of the team’s season. Lai swept both the prelims and the finals in the three-meter dive with scores of 326.90 and 317.25 as well as a score of 297.60 in the one-meter to lead all divers in the prelims. She finished fourth with a score of 279.55 in the one-meter finals to conclude her meet.