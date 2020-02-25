🏌️‍♂️ Sigel Tied For First in Shortened TPC Dorado Beach Collegiate

PUERTO RICO – With the second and third round canceled due to weather, the Kansas men’s golf team placed second at the TPC Dorado Beach Collegiate on Tuesday. The Jayhawks shot 12-under par 276 in the opening round, seven strokes behind the top finisher, No. 21 Louisville.

Junior Ben Sigel earned first place honors as he finished tied for the top spot scoring 7-under par 65. The opening round marked a career-low round for Sigel.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will be back on the course for their second tournament of the spring at the Bandon Dunes Championship on Sunday, March 8, through Tuesday, March 10.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. Louisville (-19) 269 – 269

2. KANSAS (-12) 276 – 276

3. UNCG (-9) 279 – 279

4. Virginia Tech (-8) 280 – 280

5. Rutgers (-5) 283 – 283

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD

T1. John Murphy, Louisville (-7) 65 – 65

T1. BEN SIGEL, KANSAS (-7) 65 – 65

T3. Matthias Schmid, Louisville (-5) 67 – 67

T3. Keegan DeLange, Louisville (-5) 67 – 67

T5. Tony Jiang, Rutgers (-4) 68 – 68

T5. HARRY HILLIER, KANSAS (-4) 68 – 68

T5. Connor Burgess, Virginia Tech (-4) 68 – 68

T5. Justin Emmons, UNCG (-4) 68 – 68

T5. Jiri Zuska, Louisville (-4) 68 – 68

JAYHAWKS

T1. Ben Sigel (-7) 65 – 65

T5. Harry Hillier (-4) 68 – 68

T15. Drew Shepherd (-2) 70 – 70

T48. Luke Kluver (+1) 73 – 73

T58. Jeff Doty (+2) 74 – 74

T58. Andy Spencer (+2) 74 – 74 (Ind.)