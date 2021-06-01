✏️ Signee Spotlight: Caroline Wales

Bio:

Played at Palm Desert High School under coach Josh Myers … Three-time Desert Empire League Team Champions … Ranked 114 nationally, 41st in 2021 class and eighth in 2021 class in California according to Junior Golf Scoreboard … Two-time MVP for Palm Desert High School … Two-time Desert Sun Girls Golfer of the Year … Recorded a top-5 finish at the 2020 AJGA Se Ri Pak Desert Junior (73-73) … Selected to attend 2019 CoBank Peak Performers Program with Sir Nick Faldo … Participated in the 2018 First Tee College Golf Prep Academy and the 2017 First Tee Life Skills and Leadership Academy … Holds a best nine-hole round of 32 (-4) … Runner-up in stroke play at the 2019 CWAC Junior Girl’s State Championship (71-73) … Finished third at the 2019 SCGA Junior Amateur (72-74) … Low amateur at Cactus Tour event at Troon North in Scottsdale, Arizona (70-72-74) … Tied for first at the 2018 First Tee Pure Insurance Open at Pebble Beach paired alongside PGA Champions Tour player Stephen Ames, finishing -16 … Earned a Varsity Letter in cross country and ran the second-fastest time in Palm Desert High School history … Daughter of Michael and Courtney Wales … Has a sister, Madeline … Plans to major in finance.