✏️ Signee Spotlight: Caroline Wales
LAWRENCE, Kan. –Today we take a look at La Quinta, California native Caroline Wales.
My goals are:
- Earn Academic All-Big 12 First Team
- Win a team tournament title
- Learn to enjoy four season in Lawrence since I only know one and a half after living in the desert
- MBA or Law Degree
- Complete an Ironman Triathlon
My biggest accomplishment to date was:
- Stepping outside my comfort zone to play in Cactus Tour (professional) events in 2020 and finishing as low amateur at Troon North in Scottsdale, Arizona (70-72-74).
Bio:
Played at Palm Desert High School under coach Josh Myers … Three-time Desert Empire League Team Champions … Ranked 114 nationally, 41st in 2021 class and eighth in 2021 class in California according to Junior Golf Scoreboard … Two-time MVP for Palm Desert High School … Two-time Desert Sun Girls Golfer of the Year … Recorded a top-5 finish at the 2020 AJGA Se Ri Pak Desert Junior (73-73) … Selected to attend 2019 CoBank Peak Performers Program with Sir Nick Faldo … Participated in the 2018 First Tee College Golf Prep Academy and the 2017 First Tee Life Skills and Leadership Academy … Holds a best nine-hole round of 32 (-4) … Runner-up in stroke play at the 2019 CWAC Junior Girl’s State Championship (71-73) … Finished third at the 2019 SCGA Junior Amateur (72-74) … Low amateur at Cactus Tour event at Troon North in Scottsdale, Arizona (70-72-74) … Tied for first at the 2018 First Tee Pure Insurance Open at Pebble Beach paired alongside PGA Champions Tour player Stephen Ames, finishing -16 … Earned a Varsity Letter in cross country and ran the second-fastest time in Palm Desert High School history … Daughter of Michael and Courtney Wales … Has a sister, Madeline … Plans to major in finance.
Follow:
- Twitter | @caroline_wales
- Instagram | @caroline_wales