✏️ Signee Spotlight: Haili Moore





Bio:

Played for Prosper High School under head coach Ryan Salinas … Won 107 junior golf tournaments … Personal-best low round score is a 66 … Holds all-time tournament scoring record at Prosper High School (67) … Finished top-10 or better in every high school golf tournament … Two-time Texas high School 6A Academic All-District, All-Region and All-State … 2019 Texas High School 6A All-State Team … 2018 & 2019 Player of the Year for Prosper High School … Member of National Honor Society … Student-Athlete Leadership Team Chair and First Tee of Greater Dallas Junior Ambassador … Daughter of Todd and Faye Moore … Plans to major in accounting and international business.