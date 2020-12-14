Open Search
Women's Golf

✏️ Signee Spotlight: Haili Moore

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Today we take a look at McKinney, Texas native Haili Moore. ⬇️

Kansas Jayhawks

My goals are:

  • To earn a full scholarship and play college golf ✅
  • Earn my college degree
  • Play on the LPGA Tour
  • After my career on the LPGA Tour, I would like to work in the field of sports medicine.

 

 

"She brings a wealth of experience."

Head Coach, Erin O'Neil

 

 


 
Bio:
Played for Prosper High School under head coach Ryan Salinas … Won 107 junior golf tournaments … Personal-best low round score is a 66 … Holds all-time tournament scoring record at Prosper High School (67) … Finished top-10 or better in every high school golf tournament … Two-time Texas high School 6A Academic All-District, All-Region and All-State … 2019 Texas High School 6A All-State Team … 2018 & 2019 Player of the Year for Prosper High School … Member of National Honor Society … Student-Athlete Leadership Team Chair and First Tee of Greater Dallas Junior Ambassador … Daughter of Todd and Faye Moore … Plans to major in accounting and international business.

 

 

