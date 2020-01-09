#SigningSpotlight: Scarlet Weidig
LAWRENCE, Kan. – This week’s signing spotlight is centered on Scarlet Weidig, the No. 1-ranked female golfer in Costa Rica.
Scarlet hails from Costa Rica and plans to major in exercise science. She aspires to become a professional golfer and was on the honor roll.
Weidig is a promising prospect for Kansas. She is a well-rounded athlete, acting as a team captain in both basketball and volleyball in addition to being a three-year letterwinner in both sports. She was named the High School Athlete of the Year as a freshman and was the Top Junior Equestrian in Costa Rica in both 2016 and 2017, respectively. Her 2019 campaign has included a Top-15 finish at the Annika Invitational in Latin America, being named 2019 Costa Rica National Stroke Play and Match Play Champion, second place in the 2019 Future Champions Golf National Tour SD County Classic and a third place finish in the 2019 U.S. Kids Golf Teen World Championship.
Scarlet Weidig
- No. 1-ranked female golfer in Costa Rica
- 2019 Costa Rica National Stroke and Match Play Champion
- Second place in 2019 Future Champions Golf National Tour SD County Classic
- High School Athlete of the year as a freshman
- Top-15 finish at 2019 Annika Invitational Latin America
- Third place in 2019 U.S. Kids Golf Teen World Championship
- Second place in 2019 International Junior Golf Academy World Stars Junior Championship