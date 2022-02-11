🎾 Singles Play Carries Kansas to Win Over Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Kansas Tennis team earned its second win in a row behind strong singles play, and defeated Nebraska 4-3 at the Dillon Center on Friday evening.

The Jayhawks started the evening by dropping close battles in the doubles matches. Maria Titova and Malkia Ngounoue lost 5-7 on Court 1. Sonia Smagina and Tiffany Lagarde fell 4-6 on Court 2. Raphaelle Lacasse and Mariana Manyoma-Velaquez were unable to finish their battle that was 5-6 on Court 3.

In the singles part of the night, Kansas fought back. On Court 1, Titova tied the match 1-1 when she took down Kristina Novak by scores of 6-1 and 6-3. Shortly after, Smagina defeated Chloe Kuckelman 6-2, 7-5, giving Kansas the lead 2-1. Lagarde kept the train moving, winning 6-4, 6-2 against Samantha Alicea.

The Huskers bounced back, scoring their first singles point of the day on Court 2 when Kansas’ Ngounoue fell in her match. Ngounoue lost the first set 2-6, but fought back and won the second set 6-2, ultimately falling in the third 3-6.

Kansas answered on Court 6 when Velasquez won her match to clinch the win for the Jayhawks. She lost the first set 3-6 but came storming back winning the next two sets 6-4, 6-2, giving Kansas its second win in a row.

Lacasse finished her battle with a tight loss to Maja Makoric. She won the first set 6-4, then lost the next two 3-6, 6-7, making the final score 4-3.

Up Next

Kansas will host Wyoming with a doubleheader on Sunday, Feb. 13. The first match is set to start at 9:30 a.m. CT, with the second scheduled for 2 p.m.

Singles Results

#42 Titova (KAN) def. Novak 6-1, 6-3

Gallego def. #109 Ngounoue (KAN) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Smagina (KAN) def. C. Kuckelman 6-2, 7-5

Makoric def. Lacasse (KAN) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6

Lagarde (KAN) def. Alicea 6-4, 6-2

Velasquez (KAN) def. Roa 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Doubles Results

Novak / Makoric def. Ngounoue / Titova (KAN) 5-7

Kuckelman / Alicea def. Smagina / Lagarde (KAN) 4-6

Lacasse / Velasquez (KAN) vs C. Kuckelman / Gallego 5-6 (DNF)