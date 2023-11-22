⚽️ Six Jayhawks Named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer was well-represented with six Jayhawks being named to the College Sport Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, the organization announced on Tuesday. The recipients include defender Mackenzie Boeve, defender Moira Kelley, goalkeeper Melania Pasar, defender/midfielder Maree Shinkle, midfielder Avery Smith and forward Lexi Watts.

The 2023 Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. A select number of All-District honorees advance to the Academic All-America ballot.

Boeve, a senior from Lincoln, Nebraska, is in her fourth year at Kansas while majoring in exercise science. Kelley, a senior from Overland Park, Kansas, is also in her senior year at KU and she is majoring in psychology. Pasar, a super-senior from Portoroz, Slovenia, is expected to graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. Shinkle, a sophomore from Olathe, Kansas, is currently in her second year at KU studying exercise science. Smith, a senior from Elkhorn, Nebraska, is a senior that is pursuing degrees in psychology and exercise science. Watts, a sophomore from Lenexa, Kansas, is majoring in management and leadership.

To qualify for the Academic All-District Team, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically, along with having at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA. Nominated student-athletes must compete in 90 percent of the institution’s games played or must start in at least 66 percent of the games.

For more information and a full list of the CSC Academic All-District Teams, click here.