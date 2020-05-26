👟 Six Jayhawks Recognized as All-Americans

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Six members of the Kansas track & field teams were recognized as All-Americans for their performances during the 2019-20 indoor season, the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced on Tuesday, which included Zach Bradford, Gleb Dudarev, Honour Finley, Mariah Kuykendoll, Zantori Dickerson and Jedah Caldwell.

The Division I Track & Field Executive Committee, with support of the USTFCCCA Board of Directors, has directed the national office to reconfigure the USTFCCCA All-America program for the 2020 indoor track & field season. The recognition comes after the cancellation of the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships, of which the executive committee decided to recognize the student-athletes for their accomplishments.

The Jayhawks were recognized in three events, including the women’s 4×400-meter relay (Caldwell, Dickerson, Finley and Kuykendoll), men’s pole vault (Bradford) and the men’s weight throw (Dudarev).

The honor marks the fifth All-American honor for Dudarev, third for Bradford and Finley, second for Kuykendoll and first for Caldwell and Dickerson.

Dudarev’s indoor campaign was among the most notable from the 2019-20 season, as he was placed on The Bowerman Watch List throughout the indoor season. Dudarev set the No. 1 mark in the NCAA in the men’s weight throw at the Jayhawk Classic on January 23, throwing 24.38m (80-00 ft.), which is the furthest throw in the event since 2015. Dudarev went on to win his third indoor conference title at the Big 12 Indoor Championship February 28-29, while he held the top-seven throws in the country during the indoor season.

In the men’s pole vault, Bradford’s 2020 campaign was been nothing short of spectacular, breaking the KU school record on two occasions, while becoming the No. 9 performer in NCAA history by clearing 5.80m (19-01.25 ft.) at the Tyson Invitational. Bradford went on to place second at the Big 12 Indoor Championship by tying a meet record of 5.77m (18-11 ft.), while he entered the NCAA Indoor Championship with the third best mark in the NCAA.

The Kansas women’s 4×400-meter relay entered the NCAA Indoor Championships ranked No. 12 in the country, after the team of Kuykendoll, Dickerson, Caldwell and Finley clocked a 3:34.41 at the Arkansas Qualifier and Big 12 Indoor Championship. The team placed runner-up at the Big 12 Indoor Championship and set the No. 7 time in KU indoor history by running the same time, 3:34.41.

For a full list of All-Americans recognized for their performances during the 2019-20 indoor season, click here. A full list of KU’s 2019-20 All-Americans are listed below.

Men’s All-Americans

Zach Bradford, Pole Vault

Gleb Dudarev, Weight Throw

Women’s All-Americans

Honour Finley, 4×400-Meter Relay

Mariah Kuykendoll, 4×400-Meter Relay

Zantori Dickerson, 4×400-Meter Relay

Jedah Caldwell, 4×400-Meter Relay