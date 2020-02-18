🏆 Smagina Named Big 12 Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After defeating a ranked opponent this past weekend, Kansas sophomore Sonia Smagina has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

The 96th-ranked Smagina logged a win over Washington’s No.66 Vanessa Wong in her only action this week. The victory fueled a dominant singles performance from the Jayhawks as they defeated the No. 23 Huskies, 5-2, inside the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Sunday.

Smagina’s weekly award is the first of her career and the first during the 2020 season for Kansas tennis.

The Penza, Russia native and her doubles partner, freshman Carmen Roxana Manu, are currently ranked No. 39 in the nation by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).

Kansas tennis holds a 3-4 overall record heading into week seven of its 2020 campaign.