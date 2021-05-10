🥎 Softball Announces 2021 Summer Camp Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Registration is now open for Kansas softball summer camps set to be hosted by the Jayhawks in the summer of 2021 with four different dates scheduled.

KU softball camps are open to any and all entrants limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender. Camp dates are subject to change and/or be canceled due to COVID-19 and the NCAA guidelines.

Kansas opens the summer with a pitchers and catchers camp scheduled for June 14 from 4:30-6 p.m. This camp is open to anyone in the graduating classes from 2022-2025.

The Jayhawks will then host back-to-back prospect camps with Prospect I running from June 14-15. Camp begins each day at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. with lunch being provided each day, along with a t-shirt. Campers must be in the graduating classes from 2022-2025.

Prospect II will run from June 21-22. Like Prospect I, camp will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. with lunch being provided each day and a single camp t-shirt. Campers for Prospect II must be in the graduating classes from 2022-2025.

The final camp Kansas will host this summer is the Futures Camp. This camp will run July 19-21 and run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. Campers will be provided with a t-shirt and must be entering grades fourth through eighth.

All camps are scheduled to be held at Arrocha Ballpark at Rock Chalk Park. For more information and to register, click here.