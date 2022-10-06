🥎 Softball to Play at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in February

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball head coach Jennifer McFalls has announced that her team will be participating in the 2023 Puerta Vallarta College Challenge, held on February 15-18, in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico.

While in Mexico, the Jayhawks will be facing off against Cal State Fullerton, Liberty, Ole Miss Sacramento State and Southern Illinois. This is the first time the Jayhawks have participated in the Puerta Vallarta College Challenge, which is the only college softball tournament played outside of the United States.