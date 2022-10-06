🥎 Softball to Play at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in February
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball head coach Jennifer McFalls has announced that her team will be participating in the 2023 Puerta Vallarta College Challenge, held on February 15-18, in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico.
While in Mexico, the Jayhawks will be facing off against Cal State Fullerton, Liberty, Ole Miss Sacramento State and Southern Illinois. This is the first time the Jayhawks have participated in the Puerta Vallarta College Challenge, which is the only college softball tournament played outside of the United States.
"I'm super excited to take the Jayhawks to Puerto Vallarta in February! Triple Crown does an amazing job organizing the tournament with great competition and creating an amazing atmosphere! Can't wait for our team to experience this great softball environment!"Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
The Puerto Vallarta College Challenge began in 2015 and has evolved into one of the premier tournaments designed to launch the softball season. It was the first-ever D-I softball event held outside the United States and has included programs from well-known Power 5 conferences as well as the deep pool of strong mid-major schools — the Mexican Olympic team also played in the tournament in 2020.
The Jayhawks return 15 student-athletes for the 2023 season, as well as adding junior Addison Purvis via transfer from Mississippi State. Among the top returners are sophomore Olivia Bruno, who earned All-Big 12 Second Team and Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors. The Jayhawks finished on a high note last season, finishing third in the NISC postseason tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado.