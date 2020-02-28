🥎 Jayhawks Edge Out SLU in First Game of Reveille Classic, 6-5
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – In the opening game of the Reveille Classic, the Kansas softball team fought off a comeback to defeat Southeastern Louisiana, 6-5, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
The Jayhawks opened the first inning hot starting with a two-run home run to left-center from senior Sam Dellinger. Following Dellinger, redshirt-sophomore Shelby Gayre hit a homer over the center field wall and then senior Becki Monaghan hit a double to left field to bring in senior Miranda Rodriguez to put KU up 4-0 in the opening inning.
Kansas would get two more runs thanks to a double from sophomore Morgyn Wynne to bring in junior Brittany Jackson in the bottom of the second and another solo home run from Gayre at the bottom of the third.
"I was really proud of our offense today. I thought we came out hot, obviously a great start. We had a lot of offensive production. We still left seven runners on base so we have to find a way to really seal the deal at times we have runners in scoring position to put more runs on the board."Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
Key Statistics
- Jackson finished 4-4 (1.000) from the plate with a double and a triple. Jackson also crossed the plate twice.
- Gayre went 3-3 (1.000) at the plate with two home runs and a single up the middle.
- Freshman Tatum Goff got her fourth win of the year to improve to 4-3. Goff pitched 6.2 innings and recorded six strikeouts.
- Dellinger hit a two-run home run in the first inning. Dellinger went 1-4 (.250) from the plate and had two RBI.
Next Up
Kansas will play in a doubleheader Saturday, Feb. 29 starting with Southeastern Louisiana at 11 a.m. CT followed by tournament host Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. CT.