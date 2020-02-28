🥎 Jayhawks Edge Out SLU in First Game of Reveille Classic, 6-5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – In the opening game of the Reveille Classic, the Kansas softball team fought off a comeback to defeat Southeastern Louisiana, 6-5, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

The Jayhawks opened the first inning hot starting with a two-run home run to left-center from senior Sam Dellinger. Following Dellinger, redshirt-sophomore Shelby Gayre hit a homer over the center field wall and then senior Becki Monaghan hit a double to left field to bring in senior Miranda Rodriguez to put KU up 4-0 in the opening inning.

Kansas would get two more runs thanks to a double from sophomore Morgyn Wynne to bring in junior Brittany Jackson in the bottom of the second and another solo home run from Gayre at the bottom of the third.