📣 Spirit Squad Tryouts Announced

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tryout process for 2021-22 will once again be conduction via Virtual Tryouts to ensure the health and safety of all candidates pursuing positions with the University of Kansas Spirit Squad.

Below are the updated changes to the overall KU Cheer Coed and All-girl Cheer process along with the Rock Chalk Dance Team Auditions. The information includes updates to tryout dates and times, tryout video requirements, and the application deadlines.

KU COED CHEER AND ALL-GIRL CHEER TEAMS

During the restrictions of COVID-19, the recruiting of individuals for the following academic year will be by invitation only. To make your interest in the team known, fill out our Interest Form for review and a tryout registration will be sent if invited to proceed through the process of selection.

All information for selection must be received by April 16, 2021 and selection and posting of team will be in May 2021 for the 2021-22 Cheer teams.

ROCK CHALK DANCE TEAM UPDATED AUDITION INFORMATION

An application must be submitted by April 1, 2021, at 5PM

https://kuathletics.wufoo.com/forms/pnhycr913ysmur/

The preliminary round of auditions will be YOUR OWN 1-minute online high energy jazz and skills video submissions. Candidates will be chosen from their video submissions to move on to the semifinal round. The link for your required skills for your preliminary submission can be found here:

2021 Preliminary Submission Link – due April 9th, at 5PM

2021 Preliminary Skills Video Material – due April 9th, at 5PM

Semifinalists will receive an email with an invitation to continue with the tryout process and a link to the required audition material. Semifinalists and returners will then submit the learned and practiced audition material by April 23rd.

Returners and the selected Finalists will receive another emailed invitation and information to continue the final tryout process for April 30-May 2.

***NEW Finalists will be interviewed via Zoom with the coaching staff on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

PRELIMINARY VIDEO- (jazz shoes suggested for this portion)

Introduction Provide your first and last name, where you are from, and current school. Why do you want to be a part of the Rock Chalk Dance Team?

Your Own Jazz Combo Perform your full 1-minute routine (jazz shoes suggested, but tennis shoes accepted depending on space) Required Skills Perform all of the skills demonstrated on the video (jazz shoes suggested)

Attire: GIRLS- Proper dance performance attire should be worn. Be sure to have jazz shoes and tennis shoes

GIRLS- Proper dance performance attire should be worn. Be sure to have jazz shoes and tennis shoes Performance Look:GIRLS- Hair worn down, unless for religious purposes. It can also be pinned, braided, or neatly styled to keep it out of your face when dancing. BOYS- clean shaven, unless for religious purposes.

Hair and Makeup: Hair must be styled and makeup must be worn for a game day look.

RCD Virtual Audition Schedule – Tentative – All Sessions/Submissions are Mandatory

April 9, 2021 12:00 pm CST– one-minute high energy jazz routine and required skills video DUE

April 16, 2021 12:00 pm CST– Semifinalist Invitation and Required Audition Material (jazz routine, hip hop routine, fight song, chant, and stinger) link will be sent out to semifinalists and returners.

April 23, 2021 12:00 pm CST– Audition Material Submissions DUE

April 28, 2021 5:00 pm CST– Finalist Invitations sent

April 30, 2021 6:00-9:00pm CST– Audition ZOOM Practice for FINALISTS

to review audition material

May 1, 2021 9:00am-4:00pm CST– Finalists Candidates and Returners will

participate in technique, learn “add on” material for jazz, and

perform audition material LIVE via zoom in groups of 2.

May 2, 2021 12:00pm CST Finalist interviews will begin via ZOOM (Finalist

candidates will be sent an invitation with their specific interview time)