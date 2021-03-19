Statement of Support for our Asian and Asian-American Community

Dear KU community,

We stand with our Asian community. KU condemns anti-Asian rhetoric, harassment and violence.

As most of us know, senseless violence ended the lives of eight people in the Atlanta area on Tuesday, including six Asian women. While there is much discussion regarding the motivations of the man charged with these heinous crimes, this loss of life comes in the wake of increasing hatefulness, xenophobia, racism, and misogyny targeting Asians and Asian Americans. The COVID context has brought about an acceleration of hate crimes targeting these populations. The intimidation, threats, assaults, injuries and deaths are real.

All of us are impacted by the experiences of those close to us, and by what we see happening in other communities, each and every day. As each of us tries to make sense of what is happening to the world and to our worlds, we want everyone to know that there is support at KU for you. Should you or someone you know need assistance or support, please reach out to the offices listed below.

We would also like to invite everyone to an informal Zoom listening and support conversation on Thursday evening next week. This event will be jointly sponsored and facilitated by the Asian and Asian-American Faculty and Staff Council; International Affairs; Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, and mental health professionals from Counseling and Psychological Services. Together, we want to hear how you are doing and learn how we can support you in the best way possible.

Register for Zoom Listening and Support Conversation

When: Mar 25, 2021 07:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information on joining the meeting.

Respectfully,

Charles A. S. Bankart, Associate Vice Provost for International Affairs

D.A. Graham, Interim Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging

Derek Kwan, President, Asian and Asian-American Faculty and Staff Council

KU Resources:

The Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access remains open and ready to assist students, faculty, and staff with any concerns about harassment and discrimination. File a complaint by emailing ioa@ku.edu, by calling 785-864-6414, or by filling out an online complaint form. The Office of Diversity and Equity has created a resource guide with additional resources and support for the Asian, Asian-American and Pacific Islander community.

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) can be reached by calling the front desk during business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday) to schedule a first appointment: (785) 864-227.

Get Help NOW with ULifeline is a confidential counseling service, which KU CAPS is a member of, that provides support via phone.

Emily Taylor Center for Women & Gender Equity supports the personal, educational, and professional success of students through challenging patriarchal norms, which impede full access to the university. Utilizing an intersectional feminist framework, the center engages our community in expansive conversations around gender identity, raises awareness around inequity, and empowers students to advocate for themselves and others at the University of Kansas and beyond. Email for more information on the support available.

Health Education Resource Office (HERO) supports student wellbeing. Follow them on Instagram for videos and resources that can be accessed any time on physical and mental wellbeing, or request a one-on-one session with a health educator.

Student Affairs Care Team is a resource for those who are worried about a friend or classmate. Refer a concerned student to the care team.

Office of Multicultural Affairs provides support and services for current and prospective students from historically marginalized populations. OMA’s programs and services enhance the retention and persistence of students, while supporting their academic, personal and professional development. Additionally, through purposeful coalitions, the office offers diversity and social justice education programs that foster inclusive learning environments for the campus community. Email for more information.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging represents a community of care that is committed to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion practices and policies across all spaces and environments of KU. Email for more information.

International Support Services has an academic resource coordinator to guide students towards resources on campus and in the community to support wellbeing and success. Email for more information.

Legal Services for Students provides advice and consultation to students on most legal matters.

Applied English Center connects students with a cross-cultural advisor to discuss any concerns or problems. Learn more.

AAP encourages students to meet with their student services advisor to discuss any concerns or problems. Email to connect.

External Resources: