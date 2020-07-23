🏈 Stephon Robinson Jr. Named to Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr., was named to the Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watch List, the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) announced on Thursday, an award given to the most versatile player in major college football.

Robinson, a native of Los Angeles, California, showed his versatility in 2019, where he recorded 45 receptions for 727 yards and eight touchdowns, while returning 11 kicks for 247 yards. Robinson also finishing the season with 987 all-purpose yards.

Entering his senior season, Robinson ranks fifth in receiving yards among Big 12 returners from a season ago, while ranking seventh among Big 12 returns in all-purpose yards (987).

Robinson landed on the Paul Hornung Award weekly honor roll after KU’s 37-34 win over Texas Tech, where he recorded six catches for a career-high 186 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson also added four kick returns for 103 yards in that game.

The Paul Hornung Award was created by the LSC in January 2010 with the support of Paul Hornung, who is considered by many the most versatile player in the history of college and pro football. He won the 1956 Heisman Trophy at quarterback for Notre Dame and was the number one pick in the 1957 NFL draft. He played every position in the backfield during his career with the Irish, where he also punted, kicked, returned kicks and played defensive back.

The members of the NCFAA are unveiling preseason watch lists over a 10-day period this month. Fourteen of the association’s 25 awards will present their preseason watch list during this time as the NCFAA has spearheaded a coordinated effort to promote each award’s preseason candidates.