🏊‍♀️ Steward Finishes Fifth in 200m Breaststroke at 2021 Olympic Swim Trials

OMAHA, Neb. – Kansas junior Kate Steward concluded her 2021 Olympic Swim Trials Wave I swimming in the 200-meter breaststroke on Monday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Steward came out in the morning preliminary session swimming with force to finish with a final time of 2:32.74 and sit second in the field of women in the A Final. With the second-fastest qualifying time, the Bartlesville, Oklahoma native swam in lane five of the finals.

Getting a strong first 150-meters, it came down to the final 50-meters. Steward, Gracie Weyant, Abigail Herscu and Kristina Murphy made the final turn within nine-tenths of a second of one another making a sprint to the finish. Steward forged ahead and finished with a final time of 2:32.12 beating her morning prelim time to finish fifth in the field.