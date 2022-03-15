🏊‍♀️ Steward Set to Swim at NCAA Championships in Atlanta

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior Kate Steward will be in action at the NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships from March 16-19 in Atlanta, Ga. Steward will compete in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard breaststroke.

Steward, of Bartlesville, Okla., will compete in her first-career NCAA Championships. Steward qualified in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard breaststroke, with the 100-yard breaststroke prelims contested on Friday at 10 a.m. and the 200-yard breaststroke prelims contested on Saturday at 10 a.m. Both event finals will be contested in the evening session of the respective day.

“We’re so happy for Kate achieving this long-time goal,” Head coach Clark Campbell said of Steward. “She has worked very hard for this and seeing her effort come to fruition is something everyone is celebrating.”

At the Big 12 Championship in Morgantown, W.V., Steward swam to a pair of school records, breaking her own records in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.62) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:08.90). Steward became the first Jayhawk to ever swim under one minute in the 100-yard breaststroke, while also earning silver in four events.

ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. Additionally, ESPNU will air a two-hour show at 7 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, March 30.