🏊‍♀️ Steward Set to Swim at NCAA Championships in Atlanta

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior Kate Steward will be in action at the NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships from March 16-19 in Atlanta, Ga. Steward will compete in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard breaststroke.

Steward, of Bartlesville, Okla., will compete in her first-career NCAA Championships. Steward qualified in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard breaststroke, with the 100-yard breaststroke prelims contested on Friday at 10 a.m. and the 200-yard breaststroke prelims contested on Saturday at 10 a.m. Both event finals will be contested in the evening session of the respective day.

β€œWe’re so happy for Kate achieving this long-time goal,” Head coach Clark Campbell said of Steward. β€œShe has worked very hard for this and seeing her effort come to fruition is something everyone is celebrating.”

At the Big 12 Championship in Morgantown, W.V., Steward swam to a pair of school records, breaking her own records in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.62) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:08.90). Steward became the first Jayhawk to ever swim under one minute in the 100-yard breaststroke, while also earning silver in four events.

ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions Wednesday through Saturday. Additionally, ESPNU will air a two-hour show at 7 p.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, March 30.