🏊‍♀️ Stroke Breakdowns: Breaststroke, Butterfly and Individual Medley

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving had a lot of record-breaking performances coming from the breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley swimmers in 2019-20. The team was led by sophomore Kate Steward who was named Big 12 Champion in two events to go along with her two broken school records.

Dannie Dilsaver | Junior

Claimed the fastest Kansas season time in the 400-yard individual medley (4:17.58) at the Kansas Classic (Nov. 22)

Finished with the second-fastest team times in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.29), 200-yard breaststroke (2:13.03) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:00.02)

Finished with 24 top-three individual finishes on the season

Claimed third place in the 200-yard individual medley and the 400-yard individual medley at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)

Finished fourth in the 200-yard breaststroke at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)

Haley Downey | Senior

Finished the season with 15 top-five individual finishes

Placed second in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:13.81) at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)

Claimed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.30) at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)

Finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26) with a new personal-best time of 2:00.50

Erin Downey | Freshman

Claimed four top-10 individual finishes

Set personal-best times in the 100-yard backstroke (58.66), 100-yard breaststroke (1;05.83), 200-yard breaststroke (2:20.65), 200-yard individual medley (2:07.40) and the 400-yard individual medley (4:31.38)

Ellie Flanagan | Junior

Finished with the third-fastest team time in the 200-yard butterfly (2:02.45)

Claimed six top-five individual finishes

Set a personal-best time in the 200-yard individual medley of 2:07.18 at the Kansas Classic (Nov. 22)

Amelie Lessing | Freshman