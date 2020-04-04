🏊♀️ Stroke Breakdowns: Breaststroke, Butterfly and Individual Medley
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving had a lot of record-breaking performances coming from the breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley swimmers in 2019-20. The team was led by sophomore Kate Steward who was named Big 12 Champion in two events to go along with her two broken school records.
Dannie Dilsaver | Junior
- Claimed the fastest Kansas season time in the 400-yard individual medley (4:17.58) at the Kansas Classic (Nov. 22)
- Finished with the second-fastest team times in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.29), 200-yard breaststroke (2:13.03) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:00.02)
- Finished with 24 top-three individual finishes on the season
- Claimed third place in the 200-yard individual medley and the 400-yard individual medley at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Finished fourth in the 200-yard breaststroke at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
Haley Downey | Senior
- Finished the season with 15 top-five individual finishes
- Placed second in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:13.81) at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Claimed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.30) at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26) with a new personal-best time of 2:00.50
Erin Downey | Freshman
- Claimed four top-10 individual finishes
- Set personal-best times in the 100-yard backstroke (58.66), 100-yard breaststroke (1;05.83), 200-yard breaststroke (2:20.65), 200-yard individual medley (2:07.40) and the 400-yard individual medley (4:31.38)
Ellie Flanagan | Junior
- Finished with the third-fastest team time in the 200-yard butterfly (2:02.45)
- Claimed six top-five individual finishes
- Set a personal-best time in the 200-yard individual medley of 2:07.18 at the Kansas Classic (Nov. 22)
Amelie Lessing | Freshman
- Claimed 12 top-five individual finishes
- Took home six first-place finishes in the 200-yard butterfly
- Placed ninth overall in the 200-yard butterfly at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Finished with the second-fastest team time in the 200-yard butterfly (2:01.77)
Greta Olsen | Sophomore
- Finished with the fastest team time in the 200-yard butterfly (2:00.38) at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Claimed the second-fastest team time in the 100-yard butterfly (53.90) at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Claimed six top-two finishes in the 100-yard butterfly
- Took home second place in the 100-yard butterfly at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Finished fourth in the 200-yard butterfly at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
Paige Riekhof | Sophomore
- Finished inside the top-five in 10 individual events
- Placed seventh in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 400-yard individual medley at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Set personal-best times in the 400-yard individual medley (4:19.62), 200-yard individual medley (2:02.53) and the 100-yard butterfly (57.66)
Katy Schlies | Senior
- Finished inside the top-10 in eight individual events
- Placed first in the 200-yard individual medley against William Jewell (Jan. 16)
- Claimed personal-best times in the 100-yard freestyle (52.28), 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.37), 100-yard butterfly (54.79) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.77)
Caroline Schultz | Junior
- Finished inside the top-10 in eight individual events
- Set a personal-best mark in the 100-yard freestyle (53.89) against Arkansas (Feb. 1)
Kate Steward | Sophomore
- Named the Big 12 Champion in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard breaststroke
- Set the Kansas program record in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.34) and the 200-yard breaststroke (2:10.68) at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Finished in first place in all eight of her 100-yard breaststroke events
- Finished inside the top-two in 21 individual events
- Was a member of the 200-yard medley relay team that set the KU record at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26) with a final time of 1:37.70
- Was a member of the 400-yard medley relay team that set the KU record at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26) with a final time of 3:35.96
- Finished second in the 200-yard individual medley at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
Libby Walker | Senior
- Participated in the Sunflower Showdown (Oct. 4)
- Placed seventh in the 500-yard freestyle at the Sunflower Showdown (Oct. 4)
Kaitlyn Witt | Sophomore
- Placed inside the top-10 13 times this season in individual events
- Finished sixth in the 100-yard butterfly at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Placed eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
- Set personal-best marks in the 50-yard freestyle (24.03) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.12)