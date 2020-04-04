Open Search
Women's Swimming

🏊‍♀️ Stroke Breakdowns: Breaststroke, Butterfly and Individual Medley

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving had a lot of record-breaking performances coming from the breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley swimmers in 2019-20. The team was led by sophomore Kate Steward who was named Big 12 Champion in two events to go along with her two broken school records.

Dannie Dilsaver | Junior

  • Claimed the fastest Kansas season time in the 400-yard individual medley (4:17.58) at the Kansas Classic (Nov. 22)
  • Finished with the second-fastest team times in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.29), 200-yard breaststroke (2:13.03) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:00.02)
  • Finished with 24 top-three individual finishes on the season
  • Claimed third place in the 200-yard individual medley and the 400-yard individual medley at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
  • Finished fourth in the 200-yard breaststroke at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)

Haley Downey | Senior

  • Finished the season with 15 top-five individual finishes
  • Placed second in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:13.81) at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
  • Claimed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.30) at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
  • Finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26) with a new personal-best time of 2:00.50

Erin Downey | Freshman

  • Claimed four top-10 individual finishes
  • Set personal-best times in the 100-yard backstroke (58.66), 100-yard breaststroke (1;05.83), 200-yard breaststroke (2:20.65), 200-yard individual medley (2:07.40) and the 400-yard individual medley (4:31.38)

Ellie Flanagan | Junior

  • Finished with the third-fastest team time in the 200-yard butterfly (2:02.45)
  • Claimed six top-five individual finishes
  • Set a personal-best time in the 200-yard individual medley of 2:07.18 at the Kansas Classic (Nov. 22)

Amelie Lessing | Freshman

  • Claimed 12 top-five individual finishes
  • Took home six first-place finishes in the 200-yard butterfly
  • Placed ninth overall in the 200-yard butterfly at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
  • Finished with the second-fastest team time in the 200-yard butterfly (2:01.77)
Greta Olsen | Sophomore

  • Finished with the fastest team time in the 200-yard butterfly (2:00.38) at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
  • Claimed the second-fastest team time in the 100-yard butterfly (53.90) at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
  • Claimed six top-two finishes in the 100-yard butterfly
  • Took home second place in the 100-yard butterfly at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
  • Finished fourth in the 200-yard butterfly at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)

Paige Riekhof | Sophomore

  • Finished inside the top-five in 10 individual events
  • Placed seventh in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 400-yard individual medley at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
  • Set personal-best times in the 400-yard individual medley (4:19.62), 200-yard individual medley (2:02.53) and the 100-yard butterfly (57.66)

Katy Schlies | Senior

  • Finished inside the top-10 in eight individual events
  • Placed first in the 200-yard individual medley against William Jewell (Jan. 16)
  • Claimed personal-best times in the 100-yard freestyle (52.28), 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.37), 100-yard butterfly (54.79) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.77)

Caroline Schultz | Junior

  • Finished inside the top-10 in eight individual events
  • Set a personal-best mark in the 100-yard freestyle (53.89) against Arkansas (Feb. 1)

Kate Steward | Sophomore

  • Named the Big 12 Champion in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard breaststroke
  • Set the Kansas program record in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.34) and the 200-yard breaststroke (2:10.68) at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
  • Finished in first place in all eight of her 100-yard breaststroke events
  • Finished inside the top-two in 21 individual events
  • Was a member of the 200-yard medley relay team that set the KU record at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26) with a final time of 1:37.70
  • Was a member of the 400-yard medley relay team that set the KU record at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26) with a final time of 3:35.96
  • Finished second in the 200-yard individual medley at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)

Libby Walker | Senior

  • Participated in the Sunflower Showdown (Oct. 4)
  • Placed seventh in the 500-yard freestyle at the Sunflower Showdown (Oct. 4)

Kaitlyn Witt | Sophomore

  • Placed inside the top-10 13 times this season in individual events
  • Finished sixth in the 100-yard butterfly at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
  • Placed eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Big 12 Championship (Feb. 26)
  • Set personal-best marks in the 50-yard freestyle (24.03) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.12)
